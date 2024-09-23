Al Jazeera is reporting that:
- Iran Pres. says US policy support and encourage Israel its open war
- Iran reaffirms that an open regional war will not be in the interest of anyone in the region and in the world
- Iran has sufficient capacity to strike Israel
- Ready to work to reduce tensions in the region, but Israel does not want to that and escalates and expands the war
- We are ready to put all the weapons aside but the question is how Israel is to do the same
- We do not seek to possess a nuclear bomb, and this type of weapon is not in their military doctrine
HMMMM... not great stuff.... And although gold is still up $6.33, it is off its high price of $2634.86 (currently at $2628.30).