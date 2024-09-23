Al Jazeera is reporting that:

Iran Pres. says US policy support and encourage Israel its open war

Iran reaffirms that an open regional war will not be in the interest of anyone in the region and in the world

Iran has sufficient capacity to strike Israel

Ready to work to reduce tensions in the region, but Israel does not want to that and escalates and expands the war

We are ready to put all the weapons aside but the question is how Israel is to do the same

We do not seek to possess a nuclear bomb, and this type of weapon is not in their military doctrine

HMMMM... not great stuff.... And although gold is still up $6.33, it is off its high price of $2634.86 (currently at $2628.30).