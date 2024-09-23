Al Jazeera is reporting that:

  • Iran Pres. says US policy support and encourage Israel its open war
  • Iran reaffirms that an open regional war will not be in the interest of anyone in the region and in the world
  • Iran has sufficient capacity to strike Israel
  • Ready to work to reduce tensions in the region, but Israel does not want to that and escalates and expands the war
  • We are ready to put all the weapons aside but the question is how Israel is to do the same
  • We do not seek to possess a nuclear bomb, and this type of weapon is not in their military doctrine

HMMMM... not great stuff.... And although gold is still up $6.33, it is off its high price of $2634.86 (currently at $2628.30).