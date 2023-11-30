The dollar is barely keeping its head above water but is still down for a third straight week in a row now. With bond yields tumbling lower, the greenback is seeing a rough week but it really could've been much worse by a lot of metrics. Softer euro area and Australia inflation are in part playing a role in that, alongside USD/JPY's defense of the 100-day moving average at 147.05 currently.

And not to mention the fact that equities look to be stifled by month-end flows, in all likelihood. It was another tepid showing by Wall Street yesterday after a modest showing by European stocks. The S&P 500 even finished lower by 0.1%. Pfft.

As month-end engulfs markets today, the technicals will continue to play an important role in allowing traders to make sense of any moves in the sessions ahead. If anything else, just continue to keep an eye out on Treasuries as that will have reverberations to broader markets.

In European trading, inflation data will stay in focus with French and Eurozone readings coming up later. That will be the highlights of the session and will be a risk factor for the euro currency as well.

0700 GMT - Germany October retail sales

0745 GMT - France November preliminary CPI figures

0745 GMT - France Q3 final GDP figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index

0845 GMT - Germany November unemployment change, rate

1000 GMT - Eurozone October unemployment rate

1000 GMT - Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.