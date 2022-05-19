The data post is here:

9th consecutive trade deficit

Adding a little more info now. In summary:

Japan's exports hit a third straight month of double-digit gains in April, +12.5% y/y (not as high as the +13.8% expected)

Exports to the US +17.6% y/y

to China -5.9% y/y (China's Covid-Zero lockdowns cited)

to EU +19.1% y/y

The huge import number, at +28.2% y/y hit a record in a month, was impacted by surging global commodity costs, further compounded by the weak yen.