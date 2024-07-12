There is some 87.5% of Japanese households expecting a rise in prices in a year from now:

That is up from the 83.3% share from the previous survey in March this year.

Meanwhile, the outlook for economic conditions show just ~8% of households anticipating an improvement in the economy in a year from now. That is down from the ~14% in March. That said, this figure tends to fluctuate quite a bit with it being ~8% as well in December last year and at ~11% in September last year.

But overall, it seems like the public opinion is that they are feeling prices have been trending higher. And they are continuing to anticipate that to be the case in the next year as well.