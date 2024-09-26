Earlier headline on this is here:

A huge injection would be the first since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The capital injection would be into China's biggest state banks, struggling with shrinking margins, faltering profits, rising bad loans. The broader economic picture weighing is of slowing growth and an ongoing mammoth property sector crisis. Four of China's five largest lenders reported lower Q2 profit. The banks took the hint from central government to lower lending rates in an effort to trigger improved loan demand.

Funding for the injection will mainly come from the issuance of new special sovereign bonds