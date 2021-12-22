The news is here from earlier:

The Wall Street Journal (may be gated) have followed up with more info:

ordered its 13 million residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outings

Since Dec. 9, the city in the northwest of China has confirmed more than 140 Covid-19 cases

Late Wednesday, the Xi’an city government said on its verified social-media account that another 127 people in the city had tested positive for Covid-19 in an additional round of mass testing. It didn’t say what variant caused the new infections.

While not in the industrial heartland of China the official response is indicative of the risk of further lockdowns ahead and consequent disruptions to supply chains and the Chinese economy.