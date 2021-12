I posted earlier on the move from Fitch here:

A little more now, this via Bloomberg, link here (may be gated).

Fitch cut Evergrande to “restricted default” over its failure to make two coupon payments by the end of a grace period on Monday

a move that may trigger cross defaults on the developer’s $19.2 billion of dollar debt

Fitch applied the same default label to Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., which failed to repay a $400 million dollar bond that matured Tuesday.