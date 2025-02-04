Trump's extra 10% tariffs on China came into effect on Teusday, February 4.

China's retaliation followed just hours later:

As yet, there is no sign of a conversation taking place:

I posted earlier on the GS analysis:

Adding a little more now:

"We believe near term implications to commodity markets will be limited given that neither global supply nor demand of these commodities are changed by China's tariffs,"

impacted U.S. volumes likely to find alternative buying markets easily

China to replace impacted import volumes with alternative suppliers

for coal, GS expects US volumes to be redirected to Japan and Korea, which will likely release local Pacific basin supplies to go to China instead

China crude oil imports from the US are small

Also, the above: