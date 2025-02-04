Trump's extra 10% tariffs on China came into effect on Teusday, February 4.

China's retaliation followed just hours later:

As yet, there is no sign of a conversation taking place:

I posted earlier on the GS analysis:

Adding a little more now:

  • "We believe near term implications to commodity markets will be limited given that neither global supply nor demand of these commodities are changed by China's tariffs,"
  • impacted U.S. volumes likely to find alternative buying markets easily
  • China to replace impacted import volumes with alternative suppliers
  • for coal, GS expects US volumes to be redirected to Japan and Korea, which will likely release local Pacific basin supplies to go to China instead
  • China crude oil imports from the US are small
ft china ofshoring trump tariff 04 February 2025

Also, the above: