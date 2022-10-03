I posted last week on Goldman Sachs projecting Brent crude averaging $100 a barrel from October to December

and $108 a barrel in 2023.

Down from a prior of $125 for both time periods

A little further from the note:

Lower Chinese demand in particular will weigh on oil prices

GS expects China's reopening from zero-COVID policies won't happen until next summer, leaving 2023 oil demand flat compared to the fourth quarter of this year.

Goldman remains bullish overall

sees the recent "investor exodus" that priced in a large recession for crude to be overdone: "we believe that the decline in oil prices has overshot the downside risks to global oil demand."

GS cite supply side issues that'll support price:

investment, spare production capacity, and inventories all low

Biden administration's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop this autumn

European Union's embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports will kick in by December

