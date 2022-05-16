I referred to the downgraded forecast from Goldman Sachs in a post on Monday:
That post was mainly about Goldman Sachs downgrading their US GDP forecasts.
Also on Monday I posted:
Plenty of nourishment for the bears from GS yesterday!
Anyway, back to that S&P 4,300 projection, adding a little more now, the important snippet:
- we cut our year-end target to 4300 (from 4700)
- reflects higher interest rates and slower economic growth than we previously assumed
- Our new baseline forecast assumes no recession
- A recession would see the index fall by 11% to 3600 as the P/E drops to 15x
ps. Morgan Stanley are more bearish: