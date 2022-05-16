I referred to the downgraded forecast from Goldman Sachs in a post on Monday:

That post was mainly about Goldman Sachs downgrading their US GDP forecasts.

Also on Monday I posted:

Plenty of nourishment for the bears from GS yesterday!

Anyway, back to that S&P 4,300 projection, adding a little more now, the important snippet:

we cut our year-end target to 4300 (from 4700)

reflects higher interest rates and slower economic growth than we previously assumed

Our new baseline forecast assumes no recession

A recession would see the index fall by 11% to 3600 as the P/E drops to 15x

ps. Morgan Stanley are more bearish: