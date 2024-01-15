Earlier:

More:

Iran has attacked eight sites near the US consulate in Iraq's Erbil with ballistic missiles

Reuters cited Iranian state media for the info.

Further, via ABC news:

Explosions reported in the area of ​​the US Consulate, the US Al-Harir base and the international airport

four people were killed, none of them members of coalition forces or US troops

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was launching ballistic missile strikes against "spy headquarters" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in some parts of the region."

---

Major FX is little changed. Energy futures reopen on the CME at the top of the hour:

Oil traders are nervously eyeing escalation in the Middle East as a potential supply disruption.