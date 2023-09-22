The headlines on this were earlier in the week:
These were a heads up to a speech the Prime Minister was to give in New York. Which he has now done. Our patience paid off any now we have more details (Reuters here for much more):
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to spur competition in the country's $5 trillion asset management industry by prompting new market entrants to turn dormant household savings into investments, he told investors in New York.
- The Japanese government is reviving its decades-old policy pledge to move 2,000 trillion yen ($13.48 trillion) of household financial assets into investment, as half of such assets are sitting in cash or bank deposits.
- "We will push hard to encourage sophisticated asset management and to solicit new entrants," Kishida said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York that was also broadcast online.