Earlier posts are here:
UBS citing:
- economy will likely rebound in Q3 and Q4 with the Chinese government refining lockdown restrctions, including reducing disruptions to transport and supply chains
- but the easing will be as quick as that in 2020 given the nature of the omicron variant
JPMorgan
- “Given the high transmission rate of omicron and low efficacy of vaccines in reducing infections, China will need to continue high-pressure restrictions unless it tolerates herd immunity or introduces more effective vaccines,”