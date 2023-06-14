Justin had the news on this here:

As noted, JPM's call follows something similar from Goldman Sachs earlier in the week:

A little more from JPM's note:

sees global supply growth offsetting a record rise in demand

says inventory build-up lowers the risk of price spikes

revised its average Brent price forecast for 2023 to $81 per barrel from $90 earlier

for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $76 a barrel from $84 previously

lowered its 2024 price forecasts for Brent to $83 per barrel from $98, and for WTI to $79 a barrel from $94

sees global oil supply growing by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, surpassing projected demand growth of 1.6 million bpd.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that high oil prices over the past two years did exactly what they are supposed to do — incentivize supply"

U.S. producers are leading the supply surge

non-OPEC supply keeping up with global demand since 2022

leaving OPEC+ to cut output

"Even with OPEC's existing 1.16 mbd (million bpd) voluntary cuts extended into 2024, we still project a 0.4 mbd surplus next year,"

