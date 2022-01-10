Adam's post on the comments:

JP Morgan's Kolanovic says it's time to buy the dip

My cheeky follow-up:

Elaborating on Kolanovic's reasoning, some snippets from the note.

On rising rates:

Higher bond yields should not be disruptive for equities, but rather support our call for a growth to value rotation

On COVID-19:

We stay positive on equities and expect omicron will ultimately prove a positive for risk assets, as this milder but more transmissible variant speeds the transition from pandemic to endemic with a lower human toll,

As this wave fades, it will likely mark the end of the pandemic

omicron’s lower severity and high transmissibility crowds out more severe variants and leads to broad natural immunity

On congested supply lines:

signs of supply constraints potentially passing their worst point

The note also adds that the consensus forecasts for earnings are likely to be too low, as beats come through there will therefore be further upside for equities.

