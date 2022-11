I tweeted out this as it happened, just a follow-up post now.

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares of TSLA

worth $3.95 bn

The sale is according to a U.S. securities filing published Tuesday (US ET evening).

The sale adds to his previous sales:

sold almost US$22 bn worth of Tesla shares in 2021

sold over US$8 bn worth in April 2022

sold around US$7 bn worth in August 2022