I posted yesterday on the Wall Street Journal story leaking details of Trump's 'day one' agenda, noting that he wasn't going to implement tariffs:

While I urged caution, noting that Trump can be mercurial and volatile with policy announcements (that's what's Twitter is for after all!) I put a 75 - 80% probability that it'd be a 'no tariff implemented' day. That proved to be a good call.

For traders, it meant a bid behind 'risk' and an offer for the USD.

And that's what played out.

Here is the USD index since Monday morning my time (Sunday evening US time when the Journal carried the story).

ForexLive kicks off the week on Sunday afternoon US time, and its days like this that make it all worthwhile. I hope traders out there got some pips from this. Kudos to the WSJ for the report.

How Trump's day played out - he blabbed about tariffs but did nothing, as we expected and foreshadowed: