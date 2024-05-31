ING with a quick assessment on the stumbling manufacturing PMI from China,
- a 3-month low
- main reason was a drop in new orders (49.6) and new export orders (48.3), which both fell back into contraction after two months of expansion
- Production (50.8) remained in expansion for the third consecutive month
- Employment (48.1) remained in contraction for the 15th consecutive month
- raw material purchase prices (56.9) and ex-factory prices (50.4) both hit an 8-month high, which likely precedes a rise in inflation in HS
ICYM the data:
The yuan has taken a hit, but the USD has risen against EUR & GBP on the session also..