On Thursday Bloomberg reported that the US and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia".

Kyodo news agency in Japan have reported today that Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering the same, a near-total ban on exports to Russia. Kyodo citing Japanese government sources for its information.

report said G7 officials were discussing the idea ahead of next month's summit meeting in Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was asked about the Bloomberg report:

said the government was aware of it

refrained from commenting on exchanges among G7 countries and like-minded nations

"What is important for ending Russian aggression as soon as possible is that G7 remains united for severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine,"

Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno