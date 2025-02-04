The New Zealand jobs data is here:

New Zealand Q4 unemployment rate 5.1% (vs. 5.1% expected and 4.8% in Q3

employment in the quarter fell 0.1%, its biggest drop since 2009

wage growth unchanged q/q

Analyst responses (info via Reuters):

ASB:

softening labour market

should prompt continued frontloading of monetary policy easing

"The RBNZ will be wary of the wider economic, social, and labour market costs from keeping overly restrictive official cash rate settings for longer than is necessary,"

Westpac:

some details were marginally stronger than the RBNZ had assumed

not likely to change its thinking

"The RBNZ has already stated that the base case for its policy review later this month will be a 50 basis point official cash rate cut, unless there was conclusive evidence otherwise"

The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting is February 19.