The New Zealand jobs data is here:

Analyst responses (info via Reuters):

ASB:

  • softening labour market
  • should prompt continued frontloading of monetary policy easing
  • "The RBNZ will be wary of the wider economic, social, and labour market costs from keeping overly restrictive official cash rate settings for longer than is necessary,"

Westpac:

  • some details were marginally stronger than the RBNZ had assumed
  • not likely to change its thinking
  • "The RBNZ has already stated that the base case for its policy review later this month will be a 50 basis point official cash rate cut, unless there was conclusive evidence otherwise"
rbnz dates H1 2025 2

The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting is February 19.