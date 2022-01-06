Post re the launch yesterday:

South Korean media (Yonhap) have provided a little more information:

  • North Korea said Thursday that it has conducted a test-firing of what it called a "hypersonic" missile
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firing.
  • The North conducted the first test-firing of the "hypersonic" missile Hwasong-8 in September last year, though the South Korean military have said it appeared to be at an early stage of development.

See the link to Yonhap above for more

North Korea's Kim Jong Un