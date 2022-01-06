Post re the launch yesterday:
South Korean media (Yonhap) have provided a little more information:
- North Korea said Thursday that it has conducted a test-firing of what it called a "hypersonic" missile
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firing.
- The North conducted the first test-firing of the "hypersonic" missile Hwasong-8 in September last year, though the South Korean military have said it appeared to be at an early stage of development.
See the link to Yonhap above for more