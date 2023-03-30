I posted on this earlier in the week:

OPEC+ Committee meeting is scheduled for next week - no change recommendation is expected

Reuters adding now:

OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters

As I posted in the link above:

The JMMC is an advisory committee, it won't make changes to output levels itself. That requires a full OPEC+ meeting, which is is not scheduled until June. Of course, its always possible that output levels can be changed between meetings but its not expected following the JMMC April 3 meeting.

The "+" in OPEC+ basically refers to Russia. There are others but Rusia is the biggie.