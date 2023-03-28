Headline to this is here:

Via Reuters, a little more. Russian defence ministry says:

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target,"

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62.14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

Last week two Russian strategic bomber aircraft flow over the Sea of Japan for more than 7 hours.

Anyone with thoughts on Russian intentions here? Is this a show of support from one little rocket man (Putin) to another (Kim Jong Un?)

Two of the three from the North Korea, Russia and China axis.