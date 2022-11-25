The headline post is here from earlier:

The two sides reviewed developments in global oil markets, stressing the importance of continuing the collective action within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, and the adherence of their countries to the recent decision made by OPEC+ that extends to the end of 2023, which has the endorsement of member states, alongside the ability to take further measures, if required, to achieve balance and stability in the market.