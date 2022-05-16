Earlier post here with some of the proposals (from May 21)
China coronavirus - Shanghai official says many restrictions to remain
Reuters have a bit of a summary up, highlights:
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday. Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference.
- declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas
- declared the city's epidemic under control
- goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place
- city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and rail services
- from Monday will begin reopening supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies