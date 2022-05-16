Earlier post here with some of the proposals (from May 21)

Reuters have a bit of a summary up, highlights:

Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday. Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference.

declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas

declared the city's epidemic under control

goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place

city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and rail services

from Monday will begin reopening supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies