Earlier news:
The key headline news is that Trump is unhurt, thankfully.
There are conflicting reports re the shooting:
- CNN reports that the gunfire at Trump's golf club were intended to hit Trump
- NY Post reports the shots were fired in relation to an 'outside dispute', not to do with Trump, nor aimed at him ... UPDATED: NYP has now withdrawn this assertion
- Reports also that Trump's protective Sectret Service detail returned fire.
- Reports also that an AK 47 was found on the ground, abandoned .
- Reports a suspect has been detained.
We are awaiting more detail.
But, again, Trump was not hit and is well.