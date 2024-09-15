Earlier news:

The key headline news is that Trump is unhurt, thankfully.

There are conflicting reports re the shooting:

  • CNN reports that the gunfire at Trump's golf club were intended to hit Trump
  • NY Post reports the shots were fired in relation to an 'outside dispute', not to do with Trump, nor aimed at him ... UPDATED: NYP has now withdrawn this assertion
  • Reports also that Trump's protective Sectret Service detail returned fire.
  • Reports also that an AK 47 was found on the ground, abandoned .
  • Reports a suspect has been detained.

We are awaiting more detail.

But, again, Trump was not hit and is well.

trump shots florida Sunday 15 September 2024 shooting