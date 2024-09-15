Earlier news:

The key headline news is that Trump is unhurt, thankfully.

There are conflicting reports re the shooting:

CNN reports that the gunfire at Trump's golf club were intended to hit Trump

NY Post reports the shots were fired in relation to an 'outside dispute', not to do with Trump, nor aimed at him ... UPDATED: NYP has now withdrawn this assertion

Reports also that Trump's protective Sectret Service detail returned fire.

Reports also that an AK 47 was found on the ground, abandoned .

Reports a suspect has been detained.

We are awaiting more detail.

But, again, Trump was not hit and is well.