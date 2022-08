Earlier headline on this is here:

Reuters with more:

The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases.

From Sept. 5 to Sept. 28.

The U.S. Department of Transportation cited the recent cancellation of 26 US carrier flights over COVID-19 cases