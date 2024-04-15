I posted this from Goldman Sachs:
Similarly, Bank of America are highlighting the potential for CTA selling, nominating a level of 5079 for the S&P 500.
- BofA says CTA trend following firms have stop loss levels close
- implies that further downside will likely put pressure on CTA US equity longs
- equity trend strength is deteriorating which implies CTA selling
BoA nominate levels:
- SPX, 5079
- NDX, 17273
- RUT, 1958
With systematic selling pressure building, BoA say that some gamma buying will act as a cushion until around 5000.