Similarly, Bank of America are highlighting the potential for CTA selling, nominating a level of 5079 for the S&P 500.

BofA says CTA trend following firms have stop loss levels close

implies that further downside will likely put pressure on CTA US equity longs

equity trend strength is deteriorating which implies CTA selling

BoA nominate levels:

SPX, 5079

NDX, 17273

RUT, 1958

With systematic selling pressure building, BoA say that some gamma buying will act as a cushion until around 5000.