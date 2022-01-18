Earlier headline is here:
Japan media says a 3 week 'quasi' emergency is being consider for Tokyo and other areas
Adding a little more now:
- Tokyo and other areas (three neighboring and seven other prefectures around the country) will be in the partial emergency state for three weeks
- Final decision is expected on Wednesday
- the quasi-emergency allows local government to request limits on gathering and hospitality operations (such as restrictions on serving alcohol, restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours) and testing all participants at large events)