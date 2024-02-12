I posted yesterday on the UBS call for continued gains for the US benchmark S&P 500 index:
UBS Global Wealth Management have followed up:
S&P 500 on track to hit bull-case forecast of 5300:
- positive earnings season contributes to an optimistic market outlook
- solid economic growth
- moderating inflation
- anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts
- significant demand for AI infrastructure
S&P 500 now trading close to the 5,000 level "where we would expect it to end the year in the event of a soft landing"
What needs to happen for the S&P 500 to reach UBS' bull-case target?
- need to see further positive signs on inflation, Fed policy, and growth, including from data and earnings releases this week