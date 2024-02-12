I posted yesterday on the UBS call for continued gains for the US benchmark S&P 500 index:

UBS Global Wealth Management have followed up:

S&P 500 on track to hit bull-case forecast of 5300:

  • positive earnings season contributes to an optimistic market outlook
  • solid economic growth
  • moderating inflation
  • anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts
  • significant demand for AI infrastructure

S&P 500 now trading close to the 5,000 level "where we would expect it to end the year in the event of a soft landing"

What needs to happen for the S&P 500 to reach UBS' bull-case target?

  • need to see further positive signs on inflation, Fed policy, and growth, including from data and earnings releases this week
CNBC spoke with the global head of economic research at UBS and came away with the bombshell call