I posted yesterday on the UBS call for continued gains for the US benchmark S&P 500 index:

UBS Global Wealth Management have followed up:

S&P 500 on track to hit bull-case forecast of 5300:

positive earnings season contributes to an optimistic market outlook

solid economic growth

moderating inflation

anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts

significant demand for AI infrastructure

S&P 500 now trading close to the 5,000 level "where we would expect it to end the year in the event of a soft landing"

What needs to happen for the S&P 500 to reach UBS' bull-case target?