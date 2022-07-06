It's incredible how quickly the foundations can crumble under a politician. There are no loyal friends in UK politics, only conspirators.

The 1922 Executive Committee of backbench Conservatives -- which includes 18 members -- bars a fresh challenge of Boris Johnson for 12 months after he won a 211-148 vote against him in early June.

There are reports today they could change the rules to allow another vote. The executive who said 'the game is up' also said they will discuss changing those rules in a meeting today.

It's not looking good for his political future but the pound is taking it in stride. Cable fell as low as 1.1877 earlier but is up to 1.1937 now.