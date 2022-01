This comes after the Japanese capital recorded more than 4,000 cases yesterday and the hospital bed occupancy rate nearing 20%, the threshold for the metropolitan government to request for a quasi-state of emergency to be implemented. Tokyo's neighbouring prefectures, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa have also seen infections spike as a fresh wave sweeps across the country.

Here's a look at the national numbers:

As such, expect more virus restrictions to follow across Japan in the days/weeks ahead.