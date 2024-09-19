Morgan Stanley shifts its risk outlook on the USD to neutral and recommends going long on JPY against the USD and other risk-sensitive currencies amid heightened concerns of a hard landing.

Key Points:

Risk Skew Adjustment: Morgan Stanley adjusts its risk skew on the USD to neutral in light of ongoing market turbulence and hard-landing fears. Market Conditions: The current FX market is characterized by a “defense” regime, which may persist and potentially lead to a future USD bear market. Long JPY Strategy: Historical trends indicate that the most effective trades during defense regimes involve being long on JPY, both against the USD and especially against risk-sensitive currencies.

Conclusion:

Morgan Stanley's analysis suggests a cautious approach towards the USD while favoring JPY as a more robust position in the current economic climate.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.