Morgan Stanley has jumped on board to cut its economic growth forecast for China:

cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.7%

from their previous forecast at 5.0%

cuts 2024 growth forecast to 4.2%

from previously at 4.5%

Many of the cuts we have had from analysts are back towards the official forecast of 'around 5' (yes, that's right 'aropund' 5% is the official Chinese projection)> MS going under the round number now.

