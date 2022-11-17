This is via the folks at eFX.

Morgan Stanley Research argues that the USD is likely to return to structural weakness over the coming year.

"Back to regime 1, USD weakness: Falling real yields and (modestly) wider breakevens should bring us back to regime 1, last observed in 2Q-4Q20," MS notes.

"This regime sees widespread USD weakness, though the magnitude will be a function of: 1) How quickly inflation falls; 2) How much global growth rebounds; and 3) How quickly central banks unwind tightening," MS adds.