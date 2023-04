Morgan Stanley US chief equity strategist Mike Wilson spoke on Bloomberg TV.

He outlined his:

base-case scenario for the S&P 500 to end the year at 3,900

bull case is 4,200

bear case is 3,600

On the way he expects a low of 3,000 to 3,300 for the cycle.

Citing:

The earnings situation is way worse than what the consensus thinks

The banking stress only makes us even more confident of that

---

Wilson has been a persistent bear.