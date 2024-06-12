Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson Tells Reuters Global Markets Forum:
- Biden would attempt to raise taxes to offset some spending
- Trump win would be better for growth but worse for bonds
- Biden win would be more favorable for labor supply and inflation
- Trump would shut down borders and possibly rekindle inflation concerns
- Under Trump, energy, financials sectors, small caps would do better
- Biden win would be favorable for large cap growth names
Wilson on politics. He has a year-end S&P 500 price target of 4,500.
In which case who cares who wins the election? :-)