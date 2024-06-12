Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson Tells Reuters Global Markets Forum:

Biden would attempt to raise taxes to offset some spending

Trump win would be better for growth but worse for bonds

Biden win would be more favorable for labor supply and inflation

Trump would shut down borders and possibly rekindle inflation concerns

Under Trump, energy, financials sectors, small caps would do better

Biden win would be favorable for large cap growth names

Wilson on politics. He has a year-end S&P 500 price target of 4,500.

In which case who cares who wins the election? :-)