Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson Tells Reuters Global Markets Forum:

  • Biden would attempt to raise taxes to offset some spending
  • Trump win would be better for growth but worse for bonds
  • Biden win would be more favorable for labor supply and inflation
  • Trump would shut down borders and possibly rekindle inflation concerns
  • Under Trump, energy, financials sectors, small caps would do better
  • Biden win would be favorable for large cap growth names

Wilson on politics. He has a year-end S&P 500 price target of 4,500.

In which case who cares who wins the election? :-)

Trump vs Biden