Morgan Stanley analysts have been sternly disapproving of the bull move for stocks for, well, it seems like forever.

And still are. From a Tuesday note:

“Investor sentiment and positioning has turned 180 degrees at an inopportune time, in our view”

MS cite concerns that contribute to their "2H23 caution” as:

fading fiscal support

less liquidity

the impact of inflation falling faster than expected ... "We see risk that lower prices translate to falling revenue growth over the next 4 months. Declining import/export prices are telling us the same thing"

And, also:

"We find it hard to get on board with the current excitement and narrative supporting it. While breadth has stabilized, it remains far from supportive of higher prices"

---

MS do seem rusted on to the bear view. they do make some valid points. But stocks have shrugged these off this year.

----

Differing view from Goldman Sachs here: