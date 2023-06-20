Morgan Stanley analysts have been sternly disapproving of the bull move for stocks for, well, it seems like forever.
And still are. From a Tuesday note:
- “Investor sentiment and positioning has turned 180 degrees at an inopportune time, in our view”
MS cite concerns that contribute to their "2H23 caution” as:
- fading fiscal support
- less liquidity
- the impact of inflation falling faster than expected ... "We see risk that lower prices translate to falling revenue growth over the next 4 months. Declining import/export prices are telling us the same thing"
And, also:
- "We find it hard to get on board with the current excitement and narrative supporting it. While breadth has stabilized, it remains far from supportive of higher prices"
---
MS do seem rusted on to the bear view. they do make some valid points. But stocks have shrugged these off this year.
----
Differing view from Goldman Sachs here: