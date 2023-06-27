A note from US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley Michael Wilson

said "risks for a major correction have rarely been higher"

"In our view, the headwinds significantly outweigh the tailwinds,"

"Our highest conviction view remains our well below consensus forecast for earnings this year—our base case 2023 EPS for S&P 500 is $185 (Bear $170/Bull $210) which compares to bottom-up consensus at $220 and top-down/buyside forecasts near $210-215."

"While last year's earnings misses were mostly a function of bloated cost structures as pandemic demand normalized, we believe the next leg will be about deteriorating pricing and top line disappointment,"

And added:

the liquidity picture is starting to deteriorate due to record levels of Treasury issuance and QT ... Morgan Stanley estimating bank reserves will contract by $500 billion to $800 billion over the next six months which they see as likely having a negative impact on equity valuations

---

Morgan Stanley have been bears all year on this market, their expectation for a market slump in 2023 has yet to materialize. Still seeing the S&P 500 at risk of a near-term drawdown.