Via a Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson note on Monday.

Says the fastest Fed policy shift in 40 years drove the sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March and could bring about further surprises as the Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer:

  • “If there is one thing that can throw cold water on the large mega cap rally it’s higher yields due to a Fed that can’t stop hiking”

And:

weekly spx 18 April 2023

---

I posted another bearish viewpoint a little earlier: