A snippet from Morgan Stanley on the S&P 500 rally:

it's difficult to construct a case for more than a bear market rally, which could carry another 5%

inflation remains too high for the Fed's liking and so whatever pivot investors might be hoping for will be too immaterial to change the downtrend

that's not to say it can't get animal spirits moving higher in the short term

We see maximum upside near 4250-4300 in S&P 500 terms with Nasdaq and small caps likely to rally more on a percentage basis as is typical during such rallies

Its been a sharp bounce for the index, but will it be a short one too is the question.