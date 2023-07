Morgan Stanely have made what they refer to as, quite rightly, a "sizeable upward revision" to their 2023 US economic growth forecast.

Analysts at the bank now expect +1.7% Q4/Q4, from +0.6% previously.

Morgan Stanley cite stronger-than-expected public investment as the largest contributor to the reasoning, pointing to "a boom" from The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

I wonder if this means higher for longer for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)?