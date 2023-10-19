An interesting snippet from analysts at Morgan Stanely on a not-so-fat result:

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic have seen a $340 billion uplift in market value for GLP-1 makers

And, offsetting that on the scales, “disrupted” stocks have lost around US$258 billion in market value

Analysts noted that consumer interest in the medications has weakened somewhat, but there has been a jump in company mentions of the trend on corporate conference calls ... “This disconnect between ‘main street’ vs ‘Wall Street’ excitement is typical of short-term hype cycle tops”