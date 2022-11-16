Morgan Stanley says that:

Apple’s most in-demand iPhones this year, the premium Pro models, will fall short of earlier shipment estimates by 6 million units

expected to ship 79 million units in the current quarter, a shortfall from the previous 85 million handsets estimate

MS says this is due to the disruption at the main assembly hub in China

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max assembled at the Zhengzhou facility in central China, hit by a weeklong lockdown after a Covid outbreak

Info via Bloomberg (gated)