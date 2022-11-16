Morgan Stanley says that:
- Apple’s most in-demand iPhones this year, the premium Pro models, will fall short of earlier shipment estimates by 6 million units
- expected to ship 79 million units in the current quarter, a shortfall from the previous 85 million handsets estimate
MS says this is due to the disruption at the main assembly hub in China
- iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max assembled at the Zhengzhou facility in central China, hit by a weeklong lockdown after a Covid outbreak
Info via Bloomberg (gated)