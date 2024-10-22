Morgan Stanley AlphaWise Consumer Pulse Survey in late September, with 2,000 consumer respondents.
In summary:
- 49% of consumers expect the Chinese economy to improve in the next six months, down from 55% in June
- 13% to get worse, +1%
- 38% said they expect the economy to stay the same, +5%
Household spending intentions:
- 25% of consumers expect to spend more in the next quarter, -3% from june
- 10% expect to spend less, +2%
Morgan Staley call for better stimulus:
- “Our China economists believe the weakening consumer sentiment points to a need for further consumption stimulus to help alleviate the deflation spiral”
Yellen was on the same path on Tuesday: