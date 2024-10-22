Morgan Stanley AlphaWise Consumer Pulse Survey in late September, with 2,000 consumer respondents.

In summary:

49% of consumers expect the Chinese economy to improve in the next six months, down from 55% in June

13% to get worse, +1%

38% said they expect the economy to stay the same, +5%

Household spending intentions:

25% of consumers expect to spend more in the next quarter, -3% from june

10% expect to spend less, +2%

Morgan Staley call for better stimulus:

“Our China economists believe the weakening consumer sentiment points to a need for further consumption stimulus to help alleviate the deflation spiral”

Yellen was on the same path on Tuesday: