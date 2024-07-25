Reuters with the report, citing a Morgan Stanley said in commentary to institutional clients on Thursday:

Computer-driven macro hedge fund strategies on Wednesday sold $20 billion in equities

set to shed at least more $25 billion over the next week

one of the largest risk-unwinding events in a decade

"The volatility of the last two weeks started out being very rotational,"

"But that has now morphed into a broad index deleveraging (on Wednesday)."

If volatility persists in the coming days, the sell-off would rapidly increase

An additional 1% day-drop in global equities could spark sales of $35 billion and macro hedge funds could dump up to $110 billion in a 3% day fall

---

Keep your eye on JPY, the carry trade deleveraging is a huge driver. 152 now the the level to watch: