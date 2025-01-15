Morgan Stanley number crunchers are out with their estimate for core PCE. they see it at 0.16% MoM. For the headline PCE figure they see it at 0.26%.
In other bank comments today:
- Wells Fargo expects Fed to deliver two 25 basis point cuts this year in September and December
- Citgoroup CFO says consumer has proven to be quite resilient. They add that the M&A pipeline is very strong
- JPM Chase Dimon says successor path is up to board and not just about him. He expects to stay around for a few more years . Inflationary pressure continues and bank is creating efficiencies to help offset it.
- Goldman CEO says meaningful shift in confidence, particularly following the results of the US election. They add that the Fed's current stress testing creates uncertainty