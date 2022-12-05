The news that Morgan Stanley has switched to bullish on China stocks for the first time in 2 years is all over the place today.
- Multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set toward reopening warrant an upgrade
- We are at the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery in earnings revisions and valuations
MS have upgraded their MSCI China to overweight (previously qual weighted)
- Say RoE is likely to gain to 11.1% by the end of 2023
---
ps. The MSCI China Indexes consist of a range of indexes for the Chinese markets, intended for both domestic and international investors.
A good way to wrap up the Year of the Tiger!