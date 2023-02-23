This is via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
- "EUR View: Bullish I Skew: Bullish EUR should gain from positive global forces, a better-than-expected local backdrop, continued ECB normalization, and capital repatriation," MS notes.
- "GBP View: Bearish I Skew: Bearish Three key divergences - growth, policy, and the balance of payments dynamic - should weigh on GBP and keep GBP as a key G10 laggard," MS adds.