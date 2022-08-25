Reuters have published a poll of analysts, most of them have cut their year-end predictions for global stocks.

Some of the remarks are interesting.

"As enticing as this rally has been ... it is still no more than a bear-market rally. We caution investors about getting drawn into harm's way," said Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Inflation is far from tamed, earnings estimates need to be adjusted and stock market enthusiasm just isn't supported by other market dynamics."

and

"We expect a continued fade in growth momentum, implying equity market downside. While a number of recent macro data points have been favourable, we believe this does not change the underlying narrative," said Sebastian Raedler, head of European equity strategy at BofA.

----

Link to the web posting from Reuters for a little more.